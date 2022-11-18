On Friday, Nov. 18, a letter in the Trib-Star was printed advocating "Ranked Choice Voting". I am not in favor of this modification to our election system. The modification that we really need is the elimination of the Electoral College.
We know that we have had two minority popular vote presidents since 2000. Bush the second wasn't so bad, but his energy policies started us down the road to climate change and sea level rise. This has continued. The second minority vote president continued Republican energy policy, attempted to disband NATO, facilitating Putin's disastrous war, been impeached twice, and tried to overthrow the government after undermining our election system with unproven allegations.
I will not bring up the practice of gerrymandering, but we know this process is also being used to keep the House of Representatives in Republican hands. Adolph Hitler started his control of Germany by becoming prime minister on a minority vote.
I will close by reminding everyone that democracies are fragile and dependent upon honest elections. The only difference between the Russian Republic and our Republic is a Constitution that specifies an individual's rights, a fair, democratic election system and a fair and unbiased judiciary. Apparently, this "Ranked Choice Voting" system of elections may soon be assailing our election process, the last system supporting our current government without being attacked by those who favor dictatorships.
Adolph Hitler took over the German government by getting less than half the seats in the German Reightstag in an election in 1933. We know the outcome.
— John Garner
Terre Haute
