Letter: Racing should go on at Action track
Rumors started swirling about the season’s final race, the Jim Hurtubise Classic, at the Terre Haute Action Track being moved to Kokomo.
USAC confirmed it. The Tribune-Star’s Joe Buckles reported it, in fact, was true. Nobody spelled out exactly why. Buckles reported there was ongoing disagreements between the track's promoters and members of the Vigo County Fair Board.
Now rumors swirl that this will bring an end to racing at the Action Track. I don't know details or who is right or who is wrong.
I do know as long as cars are racing on dirt tracks, the 1/2-half mile at Terre Haute should be one of them.
Not to diminish the role of the fair board or the racing promoters, shuttering the legendary track is so much bigger than them.
Can you imagine no more baseball at Wrigley Field? No more basketball in Madison Square Garden? No more football at Soldier Field? I can't either.
And while dirt track racing isn't on the same level of those sports, it is loved by many and the Terre Haute Action Track is a historic and legendary venue. And I think it can remain a viable venue.
One would be hard-pressed to name more than three tracks in the nation that are more historic or important.
With that said, I, as a race fan and a longtime Vigo County resident, beg of those involved to work out there differences and let racing continue.
— Mike Ricketts
Terre Haute
