I would like to commend the editorial board of the Tribune-Star for the editorial in the Dec. 10-11 edition of the paper, “Racial incidents signal need for community to respond.”
One of my reactions after reading it was after the schools Superintendent has the investigation completed that every staff person involved be immediately terminated. Regardless of rank or status. Obviously, the students who were the actual harassers must also be disciplined.
My second reaction/thought is these kids, and their behaviors, are not isolated and unusual. They represent a symptom. This behavior was learned. The next and obvious question is where and how. And that is where I agree with the editorial that this must be a community-based response/effort.
We are talking about a cultural issue, and it must be addressed as such.
Thanks.
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.