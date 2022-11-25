November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer refers to diseases in which abnormal cells divide out of control and are able to invade other tissues by spreading to other parts of the body through the blood and lymph systems, which help the body get rid of toxins. Smoking can cause cancer cells to grow and then block your body from fighting it. Chemicals in cigarette smoke can weaken the body’s immune system, making it harder to kill cancer cells and fight off other illnesses.
Smoking commercial tobacco does not just cause lung cancer. It can affect anywhere in your body including the risk of causing cancer in the blood, bladder, liver, stomach, and many others. Smokeless tobacco, such as chewing tobacco, also causes cancer, including cancers of the esophagus, mouth and throat, and pancreas.
According to the CDC, nearly 9 out of 10 lung cancers are caused by smoking cigarettes. In the United States, more than 7,300 nonsmokers die each year from lung cancer caused by secondhand smoke.
How can you lower your risk of cancer? Be screened for cancers, avoid secondhand smoke, and do not smoke commercial tobacco or quit.
Quitting smoking lowers the risks for cancers.
Within 5 years of quitting, your chance of getting cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, and bladder is cut in half.
Ten years after you quit smoking, your risk of dying from lung cancer drops by half.
If nobody smoked commercial tobacco, one of every three cancer deaths in the United States would not happen.
Need help to quit using commercial tobacco? The Indiana Quitline offers free commercial tobacco cessation help 24/7. Visit quitnowindiana.com or call 1.800.QuitNow for more information.
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Chances and Services for Youth
