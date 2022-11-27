Well the election is over and now it is time to reflect.
Will the GOP house work with the Dem Senate in order to govern, or will they choose to investigate to make political points? From news accounts it sounds like the latter, so little will get done in the next two years as the GOP will like always choose to obstruct government.
Will the GOP ever learn that we need a Congress that can work together so that we can be strong at home and abroad? Maybe it is time to repeal the law that caps House seats at 435, then the people will once again be heard from and drown out the partisan noise. It is past time that the majority be heard.
It is time to begin making changes in our democracy so that all the people can be heard and that all their needs are met. It is time to let Congress know that they govern by the will of the people.
Will the GOP and Dems learn that we need them to lead and not to be petty? I doubt anything constructive will be done, but we must all hope that they will see the light and act as adults, not children.
— Gary Broyles
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.