Most of us remember “that” teacher who inspired and touched our lives. Growing up in Indiana, I felt encouraged and supported by many of my public school teachers, not only academically, but as an individual and member of my community. This made a tremendous difference for me after losing my father at a young age.
My education here changed the course of my life and influenced my decision to do the same for other children. Today over 90% of Hoosier families choose public schools for their children. Knowing public schools are the heart of our communities, they invested in their children’s academic and social success.
Parents may also make this choice because they are ensured their child will learn from well-trained educators who strive to stay on top of the most updated practices and research. Hopefully, they make this choice because they know public schools serve all children and provide them the opportunity to learn how to live among all people of a society.
Public education is not perfect, but it contributes to a healthy, harmonious and civil society as our children navigate their paths together. The week of Feb 27–March 3 is Public School’s Week. Please take time to show support and appreciation for our devoted public school educators (i.e., send a note or stop in a school and see what fabulous activities are going on in our classrooms).
Additionally, let Indiana legislators know why the majority of Hoosiers still believe public education is the best choice.
— Wendy Marencik
Bloomington
