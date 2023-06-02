I would like to congratulate Coach Mitch Hannahs and the entire Indiana State baseball team on their outstanding 2023 season. I was very excited to hear that ISU will host an NCAA regional at Bob Warn Field. How exciting to know that the other teams that are coming here will bring coaches, players, fans and others to our great city for several days.
The economic impact from this event could be staggering, to say the least. What a great opportunity for Terre Haute to show these visitors what a wonderful array of hotels, restaurants and shopping centers that we have here.
I am proud to say that I am a lifelong resident of Terre Haute who always sings its praises whenever I can.
Good luck, ISU!
Let's go, Sycamores!
Let's go, Terre Haute!!
— Terry Persinger
Terre Haute
