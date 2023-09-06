I appreciated Mark Bennett’s informative column in the Tribune-Star (weekend edition, Sept. 2-3) on the importance of Hoosier wetlands and our legislators’ failure to protect them.
It is alarming that our state legislators refuse to see what the majority of Indiana citizens see: that our wetlands are essential. They purify our water and air without the use of expensive chemicals. Protecting wetlands means that food, clean water, and clean air are always available to all species all the time in their habitat. They provide storm protection. With all the damage done in our country due to extreme weather events and the safe drinking water crises, one would think our elected legislators would heed the critical warning signs.
I often say that land, air and water are our primary health care providers. When we fail to protect them, we are endangering the well-being of all living beings that depend on them.
I urge us all to contact our state legislators, letting them know how crucial it is to protect the wetlands we still have.
— Sister Donna Butler, SP
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.