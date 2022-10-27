Sullivan Tobacco Prevention and Tobacco Free Vigo are excited to observe Respiratory Care week and we would like to thank all of the respiratory therapists for the amazing job they do in our communities.
A respiratory therapist is a specialized health care practitioner trained in pulmonary medicine in order to work therapeutically with people suffering from pulmonary disease.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. COPD includes emphysema; chronic bronchitis; and in some cases, asthma.
How severe your COPD symptoms are depends on how damaged your lungs are. If you continue to smoke, the damage will progress faster than if you were to stop smoking.
COPD is usually caused by smoking. According to the CDC, smoking accounts for as many as 8 out of 10 COPD-related deaths. However, as many as 1 out of 4 Americans with COPD never smoked cigarettes. This is due to second- and third-hand smoke.
The best way to prevent COPD is to never start smoking, and if you smoke, quit. Talk with your doctor about programs and products that can help you quit. For free help to quit smoking, you can also call the Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUITNOW.
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Chances and Services for Youth
