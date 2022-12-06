The recent midterm elections disappointed Republicans. Instead of a wave, they got a trickle and may lose a United States Senate seat. The midterms especially disappointed people who want to keep women from having a constitutional right to an abortion. This year, state constitutional amendments to protect women’s legal right to an abortion won in Michigan and conservative Kentucky, among other states. Last summer, the people of Kansas voted to maintain women’s right of personal choice.
Perhaps frustrated by the election results, Dr. James E. Stephens has now fired off his second letter to the editor attacking my summertime letter of July 16. I stated reasons I felt abortion should be a legal right for women. The November 16 timing of his second letter appearing eight days after the election makes me suspect he wrote it the day after he saw the results, although he claimed he was responding to seeing another letter to the editor by a writer who had criticized Dr. Stephens' previous criticism of me.
I did not originally respond to Dr. Stephens, notwithstanding he was snide and misleading about what I had said to strengthen his argumentation against women’s legal right to choose.
My original letter highlighted biblical reasoning for the Jewish position on abortion, which could enlighten people of any faith. Their position — which holds that there is a difference in status between a baby emerged from the womb and breathing air and the status of a developing fetus still inside the mother — is primarily based on verses in the Bible’s book of Exodus — 21.22-24. I learned of the verses some years earlier by reading another letter to the editor in the Tribune-Star.
My discussion of Exodus 21.22 most bothers Dr. Stephens, but if he thought more about the verses’ implications, he could find it intellectually emancipating. Exodus 21 follows the Ten Commandments’ Bible chapter. It discusses various case law applications in life settings of the commandments such as “Thou shall not kill.”
Here is Exodus 21.22-24’s exact language: “When two men fight and accidentally harm a pregnant woman and cause her to miscarry, but there is no fatal injury to the woman, the guilty party must pay a monetary penalty. The woman’s husband must sue, and the amount will be determined by the court. However, if the woman is fatally injured, then he must pay full compensation for her life. Compensation must be paid for the loss of an eye, a tooth, a hand, or a foot.” (Passage from a Jewish Torah available at VCPL.)
Down through the ages, from the time of Moses, the difference in what the man’s penalty would have been if he killed the woman (death), and the apparent financial indemnity he had to pay for causing a miscarriage of her fetus, has been an underlying reason why Jewish faith leaders have found abortion to be legal. A fetus obviously has less legal standing than a breathing baby. Rabbinical opinions vary about what circumstances allow for an abortion.
A fuller analysis of Exodus 21.22 in Judaism is found using this online prompt: “CARR 23-27 — Central Conference of American Rabbis (ccarnet.org)”
So why might zealous advocates opposing a woman right to choose find Exodus 21.22-24 liberating?
It could free such people from feeling driven by their religion to make outrageous arguments. Example: last summer, many people publicly opposed the effort of a 10-year-old pregnant rape victim from Ohio to abort the consequence of her attacker’s seed. Anti-choice advocates tried to make this point: “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
Exodus 21.22-24 clearly prioritizes a woman, girl, or child’s life and state of mind over a fetus. Understanding its implications could enable anti-choice advocates to become more charitable. Down through the years, its historic — altogether reasonable — interpretations have offered relief to pregnant women in excruciating circumstances.
This year, a Florida synagogue, the Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach, located in Palm Beach County, sued the state of Florida over what the synagogue claims is its restriction of their religious freedom caused by a 15-week abortion ban bill signed into law by Governor DeSantis.
According to the lawsuit, under Jewish law abortion is "required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman" and for other reasons that would not be allowed under the bill.
Interested people can read articles about the synagogue’s lawsuit, and its reasoning, by using this online prompt: “Synagogue Sues Florida, Saying Abortion Restrictions Violate. …”
— Steve Kash
Terre Haute
