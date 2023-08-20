Among the numerous negative words in the English language is “exclusion.” It can be defined as the deliberate and conscious practice or behavior of excluding certain categories of our fellow human beings from partial or full participation in various rights and privileges that are afforded to other individuals in our society.
The opposite of exclusion is the positive word “inclusion.” It can be defined as including all of our fellow human beings in full participation of all rights and privileges our society has to offer.
After 79 years of observing human social behavior (including the past 53 years as a sociologist), this writer knows from his own personal life experiences that human social behavior is changeable from exclusion to inclusion. It’s all a matter of Cognitive Restructuring, defined as: Thinking Precedes Behavior; Therefore, Changing Thinking Changes Behavior.
Been there and done that on numerous occasions, to the extent that this writer knows without a doubt that Cognitive Restructuring can and does work. Give it a try. What have you got to lose?
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.