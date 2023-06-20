Viktor Emil Frankl (1905-1997) was born in Vienna, Austria, and was a psychiatrist, a visiting professor and lecturer at Harvard and Stanford, who published more than 30 books on theoretical and clinical psychology.
Between 1942 and 1945 he labored in four different Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz. His parents, brother, and pregnant wife all perished in the Holocaust, whereas he managed to survive in the concentration camps by keeping hope alive by dreaming of lecturing after the war about the psychological lessons to be learned from the death camp experience.
Among his numerous memorable quotes, the following one still remains one of the most-often referenced:
“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
With such a positive way of thinking about life, Frankl lived another 52 highly productive years after World War II ended.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
