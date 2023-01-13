Stupid actions are only worsened by stupid explanations.
Being personally invested in the racial incidents at West Vigo, James JD Skelton never should have approached the mother of one of the harassment victims. It was a bad decision as a parent. It was an incalculably stupid decision for a duly-elected member of the School Board.
Skeleton’s response to inquiries should have been, "My actions were inappropriate, and I have no excuse for exercising such poor judgment." Instead, he didn’t accept that his actions were inappropriate and said, “It had absolutely nothing to do with my position on the school board. I had not been sworn in.” Skeleton needs to get a grip on the terms "inappropriate" and "duly elected."
Skeleton promised to “abstain from reviewing matters related to the recent complaints regarding racial harassment at West Vigo High School.” A small, positive step, but less than reassuring considering Skeleton’s unwillingness to take responsibility for his actions.
— Jim Hughes
Terre Haute
