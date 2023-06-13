I had the pleasure of attending the NCAA Regional in Terre Haute as an Iowan and supporter of the Iowa Hawkeye baseball team. Congratulations and future success to the Sycamore team and staff, after an exciting weekend which included an 8th inning ISU comeback in the Saturday game, and a shoot-out win in the deciding Sunday game, with pitching attrition a factor for both squads, a common circumstance nationwide in the present NCAA format.
We visitors received great hospitality throughout our stay from community members, in hotels and restaurants, and from the courteous staff at the stadium. I have attended collegiate and professional sporting events for over 60 years in hundreds of venues which would be considered "hostile environments", but I am saddened to state that the unsportsmanlike behavior of a surprisingly large percentage of the ISU fans at both games came as a great and distressing disappointment to me. The behavior was, sadly, the worst in my recollection.
I was seated in a small section of Iowa fans, which largely consisted of the parents and families of the Iowa student-athletes, and we were constantly subjected to abhorrent behavior. Most remarkable of all was the fact that the poor behavior was being exhibited not by rowdy college students/minors, but primarily by adults. Fans below us and seated behind home plate turned toward us and shouted profanities and used ugly hand gestures throughout these games. Law enforcement officers attempted to maintain civility, which was appreciated, but with limited success.
Most inexcusable was the mistreatment of our student-athletes. It began long before the Saturday night game when ISU fans lined up along the fence next to our bullpen and verbally harassed and abused the players as they warmed up. When our relief pitchers, many of whom were less experienced freshmen trying to compete in their biggest moment, were struggling in the Sunday game, many fans stood and lustily ridiculed them, even while they threw some errant warm-up pitches between innings. Fans also did not hesitate to ridicule and shout profanities at our Iowa radio announcers through the open window of their booth, with a crowd mic open. Embarrassing.
All of this misbehavior really detracted from a tremendous weekend of college baseball, and it tarnished the return of Coach Heller to ISU, where he is universally respected and admired by those I encountered in Terre Haute. Perhaps the regrettable behavior is the product of a fan base which has not recently enjoyed consistent success, but it is not excusable.
I wish the ISU baseball program future success, and as a tradition of success grows, I sincerely hope that the contingent of inappropriate fans will grow in respect and sportsmanship along with the program.
I hope that the ISU student-athletes, staff, parents, and families will be treated well by the TCU fans, regardless of whom emerges victorious. More important than wins and losses is the personal development and life experience that is accumulated by all student-athletes during their college days. It should not be tainted by inappropriate behavior by adults who know better.
There two types of sports teams and fans: Those that are humble, and those who are about to be humbled, but don't know it yet. Humility is virtuous for players and fans, because there will always be a winner and a loser, and no one wins them all.
Good luck to the Sycamores!
— Anthony J. Leo, M.D.
Oelwein, Iowa
