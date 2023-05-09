55 years ago, on May 7, 1968, Bobby Kennedy won the crucial Indiana Democratic presidential primary. The Indiana campaign was led by my friend, Mike Riley, then president of the Indiana Young Democrats, formerly from Greene County. At Mike’s request I then went on to California as a part of the campaign.
On California primary election night, June 4, 1968, coming off a loss in Oregon, Bobby Kennedy claimed victory before jubilant campaigners in the Ambassador Hotel ballroom. I saw and heard him say: “And now it’s on to Chicago, and let’s win there.”
But that was not to be. Moments later that dream ended with an assassin’s bullet. Chaos ensued until Bobby’s brother-in-law, Steve Smith, holding his grieving wife tightly to his side, took charge. The next day I returned home on the campaign plane, like so many others in sadness at the loss as we flew across the country.
I joined Mike in Indianapolis to fly to New York City to attend the funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. We saw President Johnson, a longtime adversary of Bobby Kennedy, pay his respects, heard Senator Ted Kennedy’s eulogy in which he said of his brother, “Some men see things as they are and say why? I dream things that never were and say why not.” We heard Andy Williams’ sorrowful rendition of The Battle Hymn of the Republic.
From there it was on to Washington, D.C., a city still in the throes of riot and acrid smoke from burned buildings, with sullen crowds lining the streets, as I made my way to Union Station to join others from the campaign for transport to Arlington National Cemetery. Among others standing on the hillside overlooking the burial site were the brother of assassinated Mississippi civil rights leader, Medgar Evers, and a host of others from the California campaign. Upon return to Union Station it was farewell to campaign friends, whose parting words were: “We’ll meet again.” But we never did.
But for an assassin’s bullet, there might have been no Nixon Administration, the Vietnam War might have ended sooner, there would have been no Watergate, no Middle East incursions. Our divided country could have healed. But that did not happen. Rather, the divisions grew and grew. As General McArthur said in another context so many years ago at another time and place: “The world has turned over many times since ...” We divided into red and blue states.
But what might have been?
— Ron Drake
Fairbanks
