Politicians should get out of education. I found a letter dated 2013 from Gov. Bob Orr, urging me to send postcards encouraging legislators to lengthen the school year. Quantity does not produce quality. College and university courses meet three hours a week, for a semester. Not five days a week for a semester or a year. K-12 needs programs to meet education needs. K-12 students need not be tested solely to maintain political ambitions.
The ISTEP test failed because it measured nothing compared to other education systems. It was designed to yield political talking points and propaganda only. It did not show comparable strengths and weaknesses with national and international education. It did not show areas of weakness. In his survey reported in the newspaper on Jan 4, Emeritus Professor Dr. Terry McDaniel, who was on my PhD dissertation committee, demonstrated the problems that build up when multiple state legislature(s), governor(s), politicians, and well-funded activists for years intervened in education for political purposes, instead of looking out for the education of our children. Long ago they demonstrated they do not know more about education.
Until Indiana politicians understand to leave education to educators and start funding it properly, there is absolutely no chance of education in Indiana improving. This is why Holcomb wants a 6% budget increase. The Indiana State superintendent of public instruction must be elected to office again. Politicians must back out and leave educators alone. Mitch Daniels has proved he is not and educator. Indiana needs an educated workforce. Why? Because you educate people and you train animals. Teachers are educators, not animal trainers.
Until this is understood, there is no chance that educators will be able to educate, there is no chance that Indiana will sufficiently educate its youth and no chance that Indiana will be able to meet the educational demands of the future. If you want to educate all of the children, you need public education with equal educational opportunities. This means charters (aka private schools, etc.) education is designed for a select few. It should not siphon off taxes meant for public school resources.
— John Garner
Terre Haute
