Attention, Terre Haute North alumni: Do you know of a classmate or other Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduates who excel in their work or service to others? Was there an educator who made an impact on your life and your journey?
As someone who not only graduated from Terre Haute North, but also currently serves as a faculty member, I have a sense of pride in our Patriot family. I hear wonderful stories of unique lives, special talents and experiences. Once a year we can pass on that pride and wisdom to our students through the Terre Haute North Polaris Awards. We have been celebrating graduates and educators for over a decade. The program has grown and changed during those years and the committee would like to see that continue.
As a member and former co-chair we are looking for more alumni to be engaged in our celebration. The commitment is not a large one as we only plan for and hold an event one day while also handling the nomination process. The time spent means so much to the people being honored and to our students. Having new members would get more people involved and could potentially add new ideas or growth to the award.
The aspect I love most about our Polaris event is how our day and celebration touches the work and lives of our current students with our award winners. They not only hear from the speakers, but help in the preparation of the event, perform with our music program, and several have the opportunity to attend the awards and network with proud alumni and community members. The Polaris Awards not only celebrate our former Patriots, but show the potential of the future to our current students.
I am reaching out to you for two requests. If you know someone who has gone above and beyond in their work or service, made the world a better place, and would bring pride to our Patriot family, please consider completing a nomination form.
My other request is to ask you to consider being a part of the Terre Haute North Polaris Committee. It is a perfect way to give back to a school who played a role in who you are today, while also showing the people what it means to be proud of our Terre Haute North family.
Nominations can be found soon on Terre Haute North High School website or by emailing smt3@vigoschools.org. If you are interested in serving on the Polaris Awards Committee please contact our current principal, Mr. Steve Joseph at (812) 462-4312.
— S. Marie Theisz
Terre Haute
