If there is an award for "best editorial page," I would like to nominate the Tribune-Star Opinion page in the May 27-28 edition. The incredible "Good, bad and incredibly ugly" editorial, which describes the recent General Assembly, Dr. Richard Feldman's column, Gayle Robbins' letter and the cartoon by syndicated political cartoonist Matt Davies regarding the border wall are all winners.
Dr. Feldman reports, "Indiana has one of the worst physician shortages in the country," but he is pleased with HB1001 which maintains reimbursement to Medicare and Healthy Indiana Plan providers.
Gayle Robbins of Bloomfield suggests the Indiana Democratic Party support elections of city offices where they can win, wisely writing, "Challenging Republicans in races for statewide offices ... well, that's a game not worth the candle."
Our legislators expanded taxpayer funding to private schools without holding them accountable to the same standards as public schools. State Rep. Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) pointed out public schools continue to educate 90% of our children, yet they do not have elected school boards and thus are unaccountable to taxpayers." (T-S, May 24, 2023)
This excellent Opinion page has give me a great deal to consider. Perhaps you will give it some thought also.
— Dorothy W. Jerse
Terre Haute
