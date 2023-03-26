Kids should be in competitive sports. Sports can have many benefits, especially if you start at a young age.
Playing any type of sport can teach team building skills, commitment, teamwork, self-discipline, mental toughness. Playing in sports can build confidence in yourself and could potentially help some people deal with failure or fear of failing. There are many sports players you can use as examples. When players go into college they will acquire great friendships that will carry them on into a major sport. An example is the NFL. Many people in the NFL know each other and are friends.
It can also help kids get proper exercise and it can lead to good friendships. Some of the people you meet while playing a sport could potentially be a lifelong friend if you both stay on the same path. If kids loved playing sports they would also keep their grades up because if not they could be benched and won't have any playing time, they could even be kicked off the team. They would also build very valuable relationships with their peers and the adults around them.
This is why kids should play in sports at a young age, many of them have potential to be successful as long as they put the work in. It will set them up for future success.
— Charles Crabb
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.