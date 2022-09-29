This is my platform statement as a candidate for the Vigo County School Board.
Being on the school board means being the representative of the people to provide oversight for the school administration. I would of course encourage input from parents and citizens and not just the loud vested few; however, I would like to share my ideas, so you know what you are getting. We may not agree on all the topics, but I would rather lose an election than my integrity. It's long but hang in there.
My main areas of focus are the students, parents, teachers and facilities. I will discuss below:
Students: Students need a safe environment to learn and prosper and I mean safe from not only the horrible events of school shootings but also the bullying that is far too common. I have heard numerous reports of bullying and administration turning a blind eye. This is an issue that needs addressed with a zero-tolerance policy. The physical safety of our schools requires a review of the sites and changes made to access of the building.
I am a proponent of not only preparing students for college, but we also need to prepare them for life in general. I would like to see more civics and economic courses. Courses in life skills need stepped up.
We need to remember not all students will attend college; we need to strengthen our vocational programs and develop routes for school to skilled labor internships.
I understand that the corporation has a data collection initiative and I want to make sure our student’s confidential information is protected and that strong access controls are in place.
I believe many students in the higher grades could very likely be on a remote computer-based program so they could learn at home and students with more struggles could receive more classroom attention.
What are your thoughts?
Parents: I would encourage parents with concerns to address them to the schools and administration. If nothing is done, please reach out to me. I also would love to see more of the public at the school board meetings. Perhaps we need to move the venue to make it more convenient. I believe the corporation need to have a documented system to record parent grievances and actions taken.
Parents you will have my ear. I need to hear your ideas.
Teachers: Hiring and retaining good teachers is the key to having a great school system. Looking back on my life the teachers were what I remember about school. It was not the buildings or administration; it was the teachers that make the greatest impact.
I have heard from numerous teachers in our corporation and those that had to seek work outside of the corporation because of lackluster pay. Pay needs reviewed and brought into line with comparable districts. We do not want to be in the position of many corporations with vast teacher shortages.
I do not want our teachers and students to become political pawns to further a radical political agenda, I would fight to provide a firewall in that regard. Students have enough to worry about and we do not want to run off good teachers.
We need to provide teachers with funds for school supplies, it’s ridiculous to expect staff to provide the supplies for student education. Does anyone else have a job where you need to provide supplies? We need to look at waste in the system and redirect funding.
Facilities: Saved the hot button topic for last. I feel in Vigo County our tax burden has increased to the point where people just cannot give anymore. We also need to do something about our schools. We need to explore the existing inventory of facility assets and see if we can use them better. Do we need to move sixth grade back to the elementary level, ninth grade back to middle school level and have three grades in our high schools? How many high schools do we need? Can we phase in new construction? Can the Meadows school and administration building be put to better use? The pot of gold in Vigo County is tapped out, we need to look at innovative ideas. Should the corporation sell the Aquatic Center to the county? I did oppose the artificial turf and aquatic centers as luxuries at a time when there were far greater issues. Academics will always be at the top of the list.
— Michael Kuckewich
Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.