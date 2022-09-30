In November, the voters of Vigo County will choose who they wish to serve as the Vigo County Sheriff for the next 4 years.
Although both candidates have a law enforcement background and experience, only one has a record of any leadership roles. John Plasse has served our community as both Chief of Police for the Terre Haute PD, and as our Vigo County Sheriff for the past 4 years. This is on top of many years service in the Armed Forces, and was a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army.
At a time where administrative duties have become the primary task for the Sheriff, including the ability to work well with all Vigo County Law Enforcement agencies, Plasse has proven he can do the job. Even though he ran for Sheriff as a Democrat, his service included being Chief of Police for a Republican Mayor.
Earlier this year, the Vigo County Republican Party Chair was able to convince longtime Democrat Aaron Loudermilk to switch party affiliations, and run as a Republican in 2022. Although Aaron has served on the THPD for many years, Aaron wasn’t his first choice. Before approaching Loudermilk, he first tried to recruit another candidate. That was, in fact, John Plasse, our current Sheriff. Apparently, even the Republican Party leadership regarded Plasse as the best candidate for Vigo County Sheriff.
As the former Vigo County Coroner, I have worked with all Vigo County Sheriffs since 1989. During the past 33 years, I have not encountered any Sheriff, or candidate for Sheriff, more qualified for the office than Sheriff John Plasse.
I encourage you to join me in supporting John Plasse for Vigo County Sheriff this fall.
— Roland M. Kohr, M.D.
Former Vigo County Coroner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.