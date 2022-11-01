The undersigned are two former Vigo County sheriff‘s. We are writing to help you be fully informed when you cast your vote for sheriff in this election.
I am Bill Harris. I was your sheriff from 1995 through 2002. I was sworn as a deputy in 1973 and served until my retirement in 2002. I also served my country with the United States Navy intelligence NCIS.
I’m Jon Marvel. I was with the department a total of 26 years, including being elected as sheriff from 2003 until 2010. In addition, I was a Deputy U.S. Marshal assigned to the Terre Haute sub office for 10 years.
We are two lawmen with a combined 65 years of experience on the county and federal levels. We know about the pressures of sitting in the sheriffs chair. We have done it. Yes, times have changed, but knowing how to be a leader hasn’t. The person you elect as sheriff will very likely be the most important choice you make when you vote.
Sheriff Plasse and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen have worked together for years. The relationship between the two men and the departments they lead is exceptionally good. That is extremely important in law enforcement. The ability to work together. Plasse has worked many areas in the 33 years while with the THPD including as the chief.
Since elected sheriff nearly 4 years ago, Plasse has created a process for promotions testing with a more accurate and fair way of scoring. He has obtained body cameras to increase transparency. He has increased training of officers while completing the building of the new jail facility.
Sheriff Plasse has received numerous awards throughout his law-enforcement and military career. Listing all of them, suffice to say, is beyond the newspapers word limit number. It is important, however, to see what an extraordinary man we have as our sheriff. More importantly is the number and type of awards this man is earned.
He was honored as the Exchange Club of Terre Haute Officer Of The Year in 2001. In 2003 he was again named Officer Of The Year by the First Financial Bank. While on the Terre Haute Police Department we received the Life Saving Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Exceptional Service Medal, just to name a few.
Sheriff Plasse retired in November 2017 as a Sergeant Major with the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana Army National Guard, serving for 34 years. He was deployed to Afghanistan twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Among the many medals, badges, ribbons, and letters Sergeant Major Plasse has received was the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal(3), the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal(2), Afghanistan Campaign Medal(3), the Global War on Terrorism Medal, along with many others. Sergeant Major Plasse he is one of the few double distinguished military marksmen in the world.
The sheriff is or has been a member of many organizations. They include the United Way of the Wabash Valley board member, Boys and Girls Club of Terre Haute board member, Happiness Bag board member, Hamilton Center board member, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 972 life member, American Legion Post 104 member, and the Fraternal Order of Police Past President, and others.
Candidate for Sheriff Loudermilk is running as a Republican against Sheriff Plasse. Loudermilk was elected as a Democrat to the County Council. We can only question his reasoning for switching party affiliation mid-term. We note Aaron is a promoted officer with the city police department. However, his credentials, experience, and leadership capabilities in law enforcement fall far short of those of Sheriff Plasse.
So here we are. Just a couple of experienced lawmen giving you our honest opinion about a man we know to be tried and true. Sheriff John Plasse has walked the walk. He has more than paid his dues. Simply compare the candidate with the incumbent. John Plasse has served his country with 34 years in the military, his city for 33 years, and his county as sheriff for nearly 4 years. John has received just about every honor a person could get.
Sheriff John Plasse has earned another 4 years in that sheriffs chair. We believe he deserves a vote from all of us.
— William R. Harris and Jon R. Marvel
Former sheriffs of Vigo County
