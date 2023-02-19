This is in response to DJ Bland's article in the February 15 Tribune-Star opinion page. DJ states that the majority of people can't afford to play Pickleball in Terre Haute. That is so far from the truth and shows the lack of knowledge of Pickleball.
A new player wanting to play Pickleball can go to Walmart and purchase a paddle to play with for $20 or less. It can be used for around two years or more. Join the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association for only $20 per year, this will get you all the balls you will need to play for the year. So for less than $40 for the entire year you can play Pickleball 7 days a week as many hours as you care to play.
DJ, I think that is affordable for 98% of the people in Terre Haute. By the way, I do agree with most of your article, but you are way off on Pickleball not being for the average person. I invite you to come by Brittlebank Park this summer and really learn about the game and how cheap it is to play. By the way, there is also a great brand new basketball court right beside the Pickleball courts.
— Steve Bedwell
Terre Haute
