Our education system is in trouble. We have declining enrollments as students flee public education and declining test scores in the aftermath of disastrous COVID and generally progressive policies. Like so many issues, the answer isn’t that complicated. It is the change of direction that is difficult.
Education these days is an alphabet soup of acronyms and initiatives. It is focused on the wrong ones. The concept of Woke may have started as being alert to injustice and racism but instead has become racist in implementation. Critical Race Theory or CRT is much the same. Antifa claims to be anti-fascist but is in fact anti-First Amendment.
School needs to focus on the three R’s in the early years. Pardon the colloquial but good old readin’, rightin’ and ‘rithmatic. Later this can flow into a STEM curriculum — science, technology, engineering and math. This should include history, both the good and bad points of the United States and the world over time. Political science can demonstrate the benefits of capitalism over communism and representative democracy over authoritarianism, in its various forms, as well.
Unfortunately, education has been taken over by the philosophical left. Unfortunately our country is paying the price for this in the declining effectiveness of education as they indoctrinate their political agenda into children instead of focusing on education’s core mission.
— Dwayne Owens
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.