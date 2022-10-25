Our elected officials should keep their word, should be held accountable.
During the 2016 Senate race, then-Representative Todd Young pounded and barked on one issue alone: the deleterious effect of career politicians. Specifically, Young was squared up against former Governor Evan Bayh, once thought to be unbeatable. The tactic worked and alleged "newbie" Congressman Young was elevated to the Senate.
Sense a pattern developing here?
Has now-Senator Young ever cashed a paycheck drawn on any other than a government account?
It's obvious that Todd Young's plan to do away with career politicians rested solely on becoming one himself. Let's hold career politician Todd Young to account by voting him out of office. (It's what he would have wanted.)
— Clay Wilkinson
Terre Haute
