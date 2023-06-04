Since 1867 my great-great grandfather, John B. Corbin, has been resting in Indian Prarie Cemetery near Dugger. He was killed at age 26 from lightning while sitting before the fireplace in their Sullivan County home. The grave site sits on a hill with other graves, overlooking what was once a beautiful valley of pleasant farmland.Today it overlooks several large gashes in the earth from a humongous coal mine, with giant hills of slag rock towering above the coal pits. A giant wasteland with 24-hour machinery moving millions of tons of overburden to get to a seam of black coal, left from the Carboniferous Period 320 million years ago.
The coal mine is nonstop machinery and movement, totally changing the formerly pleasant landscape, near Pleasantville. Not anymore. The dust and devastation is everywhere. And the company does not have the courtesy to mark which roads to access the cemetery. GPS tells the driver to turn on roads that don't exist anymore because the coal company has wiped them out.
How is it even profitable to move millions of tons of shale, slate and sandstone, just to dig up some fossilized plants to burn for electricity? The cemetery is totally cut off from civilization, except for a super dusty, unmarked, long gravel road. My great-great grandfather would be totally disgusted by this travesty. Pleasantville has become a hellscape.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.