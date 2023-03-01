Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman wants to add more duties by moving the elections and voter registrations to his office. This is the same guy who said he couldn’t be expected to know all the rules of his current office.
He’s also a police sergeant. Are police officers in Terre Haute expected to “know the rules”?
The Vigo County commissioners would be foolish to turn over additional duties to someone who admits he doesn’t know the rules and can’t be expected to be held accountable. Take a stand for competency.
— Pam Farris
Rochelle, Ill.
