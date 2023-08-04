As we suffer through the extreme weather across the globe because of climate change, we need to confront the sources of air pollution.
The biggest polluter of all is the Pentagon. The Pentagon uses more oil derived from fossil fuels than any other institution.
The first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and three days later on Nagasaki, Japan.
The first bomb instantly killed an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 people. Those closest to the epicenter were vaporized and only their shadows remained on the ground and buildings. The evidence can be seen in photographs.
Thousands of others suffered from radiation burns and cancer. Many died within days and weeks while others suffered for the rest of their lives.
The two bombs together were minimal compared to the blast of today's nuclear weapons. There are nine nuclear armed countries today that together have an estimated 13,000 nuclear warheads.
The Navaho Nation and other Americans who were downwind of the more than 1,000 nuclear tests conducted at Los Alamos all through the 1950s and 1960s until further testing was banned have suffered high rates of cancer from the radiation. Cattle, sheep and other farm animals died from the radiation.
Several major treaties established after Hiroshima that helped contain the proliferation of nuclear weapons and were weakened or cancelled during the Trump administration.
Trump also revived an idea to develop a nuclear armed cruise missile that had been rejected nearly 25 years ago by George H.W. Bush. This year Republicans added it to the 2024 Defense Authorization bill that passed Congress in July, budgeting a proposed $31 billion for the SLCM, a sea launched cruise missile.
We cannot afford to keep spending billions of dollars on nuclear weapons. They must be reduced and then banned forever.
— Cathy McGuire
Terre Haute
