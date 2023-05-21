The Monday, May 15, article “No perfect answers” caught my attention as I have had a long-standing interest in renewable energy as a solution to climate change. My father and grandfather were farmers, so I also understand the concerns in the article about taking ag land out of production for solar farms.
Experiments have been done with combined solar and crop farming, but in the U.S., these have used small farming equipment and are not compatible with the huge base of large U.S. farm machinery used for field crops. Not a perfect answer.
The reason we have “No perfect answers” is, in large part, due to the big hairy hand of the fossil fuel industry spreading lies and suppressing renewable energy to protect their massive profits. Thus, we must look outside the USA for not-quite-perfect, but pretty darn good answers.
Notably, the French solar energy company TSE has developed a cable-suspended solar panel canopy system that provides 18 feet overhead clearance for large machinery, and can withstand winds to 100 mph (tse.energy/en/agricultural-canopy). Not pie-in-the sky, but installed and operating at a large pilot-demonstration scale. As well as providing electricity, the panels provide the crops with intermittent shade reducing heat stress and water demand, valuable in a warming climate. It also provides protection from night frost and hail.
It’s not perfect, as some land is lost to the support posts, but it’s a small fraction of the total area. Our local farmers and electrical utilities need to keep a sharp eye on the developing area called Agri-Voltaics, with its potential to double farm income on the same acreage. County governments need to be careful not to write regulations that would foreclose this and other imaginative renewable energy developments.
And, don’t delay. It won’t make the carbon cartel happy, but immediate, massive solar investment is necessary for maintaining anything resembling our current quality of life (see SCIENCE, 7 April, Vol. 380 pp. 39-42).
— George Bakken
Terre Haute
