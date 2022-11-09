Terre Haute is a disaster city. We have sirens blaring 24/7 and idiots with defective or purposely modified cars, trucks and motorcycles making the loudest noises they can create.
Terre Haute isn’t a city of peace, it’s a city permitting noise chaos that is unsettling to people and animals and probably contributing to crimes and certainly unnecessary agitation among citizens. West Terre Haute has reasonable noise ordinances and promotes a peaceful community in which to live, but Terre Haute isn’t enforcing the meager gesture made to reduce excessive noise or to promote some level of sanity.
It’s very sad that Terre Haute can’t, or won’t, match the good efforts of our sister city to the west that promote a better quality of life for its citizens.
— William Carper
Terre Haute
