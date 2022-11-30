Raymond Kelly, New York City Police Commissioner, delivered a speech in 1993 titled “Toward A New Intolerance” with the following excerpt, which is undoubtedly still very apropos almost 30 years later:
“There is an expectation of crime in our lives. We are in danger of becoming captive to that expectation, and to the new tolerance of criminal behavior, not only in regard to violent crime. A number of years ago there began to appear in the windows of automobiles parked on the streets of American cities signs which read: "No Radio."
Rather than express outrage or even annoyance at the possibility of a car break-in, people tried to communicate with the potential thief in conciliatory terms. The translation of "No Radio" is: Please break into someone else’s car; there’s nothing in mine.
These "No Radio" signs are flags of urban surrender. They are handwritten capitulations. Instead of "No Radio," we need new signs that say: "No Surrender.”
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
