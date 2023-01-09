For the past seven years I have been privileged to serve the City of Terre Haute as the City Councilperson from District 6. I originally served by appointment to a vacant term and was twice elected by the voters in District 6. This is the final year of my second four-year term, and I look forward to working on issues important to the city throughout 2023.
In November the voters will elect their representatives to city offices for 2024-2027. After careful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for the City Council seat in District 6 in the upcoming election.
I want to thank those who have served on City Council with me over my two terms. While we don’t always agree on outcomes, I appreciate the civility and respect practiced by all members. You can’t effectively serve on City Council without interacting with many departments of city government. I thank those workers for their assistance to me and to our city in general. The City Clerk’s office deserves a special mention for the work they do to facilitate each City Council meeting.
Lastly, I encourage each of you to consider serving in local government in some capacity. My service been fascinating and rewarding. Thank you for giving me this opportunity.
— Martha Crossen
Terre Haute
