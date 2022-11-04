On Oct. 26, Earl Beal and Clay Wilkinson had letters in the Readers' Forum. Earl used the mute button on ridiculous commercials. Clay said that Todd Young was living on government money.
I would say that Earl will not be happy until after the election. Clay will only see Republican Senate commercials for Young, the rubber stamp of Moscow Mitch.
It's because the NRA paid $2,897,582 to run Young's political commercials. But not one penny to bury the children killed in school shootings.
— John Garner
Terre Haute
