I grew up in southern Clay County. Recently, a middle-aged woman living alone called 911 in Clay County saying three armed men had broken into her house — one being her ex-boyfriend. She later called 911, saying she’d been shot (eventually she was taken by helicopter in critical condition to a Indianapolis hospital). Meanwhile her ex-boyfriend and his son showed up at the I-70-Indiana 59 truck stop, both wounded. The ex-boyfriend died there. His son was taken to a Terre Haute hospital and released. No word about the third man.
This was three weeks ago.
No arrests have been made. Not for attempted murder. Assault with a deadly weapon. Breaking and entering. Not even for trespassing.
Ladies, this is Republican policing. Protect the white males and let white women fend for themselves. You might want to go out and buy a gun. You’re on your own.
— Pam Farris
Rochelle, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.