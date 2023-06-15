Last weekend I traveled through the rain to Hillsdale, huddling under an umbrella, and admiring the impressive Vietnam Wall Replica. It had an avenue of flags, and meticulous layout of the Memorial. I found it sobering to walk past the names of thousands of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in this war, a half a century ago. Many people stood in the rain, trying to make a stone rubbing of a name, or laying a carnation with flag to honor a relative. There was an enormous layer of mulch to accent the display, as well as a tribute to 9/11 victims.
This view led me to wonder, how could our former president make alleged remarks: That solders in a rainy French cemetery were "losers and suckers". And even saying that McCain was not a war hero since he was captured. This from Mr. Bone Spurs. With his current legal troubles, I wonder who the real loser is.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.