As I was listening to the minister give last Sunday’s sermon, I was amazed at how many different Bible verses he could quote, from both the Old Testament and the New Testament, to convince the parishioners maybe it was time they change the direction of their life. Something else occurred to me later. How the Holy Bible and the U.S. Constitution share some of the same traits, good and bad, with each other. Number one, they are both misquoted or divided into handpicked sections that may mislead the listener or reader to prove a personal point of view. Why don’t we all admit we have used that tactic and go from there.
Far left, far right or even in the middle politically or with our faith in God, we often quote one or both books to prove our point of view. The problem is most of the time we really don’t understand what either book says. One example is John 11:35, Jesus wept. One of the world’s favorite Bible verses, it’s easy to remember, the question is why was he weeping? How many of us have read the whole chapter, about a six-minute read? I just read John 11 in its entirety and I’m not sure I understand why Jesus wept. It could have been sorrow for his friends who believed they had lost their brother. Maybe it was that his friends still believed their brother dead and their faith was too weak to accept what Jesus told them.
Next how many times have we quoted the Constitution for giving us our five freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly and the right to petition the government. Well, the gentlemen that wrote the original Constitution didn’t feel it necessary to address these issues. They were addressed, however in the Declaration of Independence which preceded the Constitution by nearly 14 years, July 4, 1776, to final ratification of the Constitution May 29, 1790. The first ten amendments that are now considered the Bill of Rights, the first one which guarantees our personal freedoms, was not introduced until 1789 in an effort to gain ratification. With the turmoil going on both politically and with religion in today’s world, maybe we should spend more time seriously studying both documents rather than using random sections we may not even understand to prove our own views. Church and State do exist side by side whether or not we accept that is our personal choice.
The problem the Constitution faces is that both the extreme right and the extreme left consider it to be inspired by God. Unfortunately, it was written by men just like us. We all have our own prejudices, also a general idea about what’s right or wrong generally reflecting the way we were raised and the neighborhoods we grew up in. The one thing the founding fathers had to their advantage is they were willing to negotiate with one another. Those first ten amendments are an example of working together to pass the document that is the guide for our country.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
