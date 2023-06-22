Much has been made of Indiana State not hosting the NCAA super regionals. The administration and trustees have taken a lot of heat. They are not at fault nor was the Special Olympics that are annually held in Terre Haute.
Congratulations to the ISU baseball team. I hope they have many continued years of success, however, the commitment made to Special Olympics by the city of Terre Haute and ISU is one that should and did take precedence. It has for many years prior and will for many years to come.
This situation was also an opportunity for the ISU athletic department to think outside the box. I realize my suggestions will be met with the typical "that can't be done or it's not allowed." My fear is the efforts were not made.
Why could not the games have been held at the minor league baseball park in Indianapolis or at Grand Park north of Indy in Westfield. Yes, Grand Park, the facility that is adequate enough to hold the Indianapolis Colts training camp, has an Indiana Pacer indoor facility and throughout the year hosts numerous college teams in both games and training.
Whether in Indianapolis or Westfield, could you imagine the support the team would have received?
I am not suggesting that the super regional outcome would have been different but I do suggest that support the team would have received would have more than just the send off at the airport.
— Brad Davis
Clinton
