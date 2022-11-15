Christopher Gadberry recently criticized me in this forum for a letter I wrote criticizing a letter from Steve Kash. Mr. Kash misquoted and misinterpreted a Bible verse in order to make us believe that God condones abortion.
In my letter I exactly quoted the verse in question, which exposed the distortion in Mr. Kash's letter. Mr. Gadberry then responded with some distortion of his own, prompting me to write today.
This letter is quite late, as I did not see his letter when published. I only saw it recently, after someone in our Terre Haute Men's Baseball League "posted" it in one of our dugouts, I'm unsure why.
Mr. Gadberry, a self-described "theologian," chides me for what he calls "... errors, mistranslations, [sic] and false assumptions concerning what the Bible does — and does not — say about abortion." He says he "... would ... address" these things, but for some reason, does not. Instead, he very generously offers not to "... practice medicine from the pulpit ...," if only I will "... refrain from "... pontificating about theology from the doctor's office." Well, thank you very much. Very big of you, if a little nonsensical. If you wouldn't mind, however, I would very much prefer that you do "address" these things. Being a layman myself, I would like to have your input on the things with which you disagree.
Mr. Gadberrry, you seem to want to discount my views on the basis of my being just a layman in the church, kind of like the pharisees did in Jesus' time. The pharisees saw themselves as the only ones competent to explain and oversee the law, and the only ones capable of interpreting and explaining it to everyone else, kind of like what you said to me: "step back and let us pros handle this."
The Bible was written by God mostly through laymen, and Jesus picked tax collectors, fishermen, and, oh by the way, a physician to write His gospels. Nevertheless, I would appreciate your explanation of my "... errors, mistranslations, [sic] and false assumptions ..." Please be specific.
In my Bible reading (yes, I have read it and do read it almost daily), I have never, to my knowledge, found anything about abortion. I don't think it's addressed, much less supported. I am a layman, however, so ...
Back to Mr. Kash's letter. I found several things I felt were wrong with it, but 2 main ones:
1. He wants us to believe that God condones abortion.
2. He asserts that Exodus 21:22 is the basis of Jewish law about abortion.
Exodus 21:22 is in no way even about abortion. Read it yourself. In fact, I would urge interested readers to read both letters and compare the two (Kash letter 7/16/22, my letter 8/6-7/22).
Mr. Kash also tries to convince us that a child in the womb is not a child until it has emerged from the mother and taken its first breath. I guess that's supposed to free us from the guilt of aborting that child even right before birth. Well, I would say that our all-knowing God, who knew us before we were conceived, also knew these questions would arise in these late times for the world, and provided us with knowledge to the contrary. I would refer Mr. Kash to Genesis 25:22, which says, "... the babies jostled each other within her," referring to the non-identical twins, Jacob and Esau. I'd also refer him to Luke 1:41 and 44, which say: 41: "... the baby leaped in her womb ...," and, 44: "... the baby in my womb leaped for joy."
Please note that the babies in question are called just that: babies. Not collections of cells, not fetuses, not protoplasm.
Babies.
One final question for Mr. Gadberry: you condemn me for "... pontificating about theology," but not Mr. Kash. Why is that? Because you share his views? It's okay to "... pontificate ..." if you support abortion?
By the way, neither of us was commenting "... about theology ...," we were commenting about specific Bible verses only. "Theology" is a broad discipline, but then you would know that, being a "theologian," and all.
— James E. Stephens, M.D.
Brazil
