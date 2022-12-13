Letter: More ammunition against the anti-gun argument
John Krull's recent column, Ain't That America? is riddled with factual errors and distortions. Unfortunately, space constraints limit me to addressing only a few. Krull writes that an AR-styled rifle "is almost as easy to buy as a bag of potato chips."
Nonsense. As Kevin Williamson has documented, “If you have not bought a gun from a gun dealer, then you might not appreciate just exactly how law-abiding and how i-dotting and t-crossing you have to be to make the purchase: Not only are you excluded for a felony conviction, you also are excluded for misdemeanor convictions involving domestic violence or any other misdemeanor for which you could have been sentenced to more than one year in jail, irrespective of the sentence you actually received; you are excluded if you are a ‘fugitive from justice,’ meaning someone with an active arrest warrant who has left the state to avoid arrest; you are excluded if you have been dishonorably discharged from the military; you are excluded if you are a drug addict or a user of illegal drugs; you are excluded if you are an illegal alien or an alien legally present on a nonimmigrant visa; you are excluded if you have been judged mentally deficient by a court of law or committed to a mental institution; you are excluded if you are subject to a restraining order; you are excluded from purchasing a handgun if you are not a resident of the state in which the purchase is being made; you are excluded if you are buying a gun for anyone other than yourself; you are excluded if the information on your government-issued identification does not match current records and the information on your application, a provision that is enforced with such exactitude that an application may be rejected if it says '111 Main St.' instead of '111 Main Street.'"
In 2019, the Department of Justice reported that less than 2 percent of all prisoners used a gun purchased from a retailer at the time they committed their crimes.
Krull decries the fact that "America is awash in guns." Despite his panicked emoting, the percentage of American households in which a gun is present has been declining for decades. In 1973, 49 percent of households did not have a gun. Today, 64 percent of households do not have a gun present. What we do have is a dwindling number of households buying more guns than a generation ago, largely for recreational shooting, protection, and collectability. Nor are all those purchases made by insecure Bubbas. Female gun ownership has skyrocketed over the past 40 years.
Krull exaggerates the political clout of the NRA: “We allow ourselves to be held hostage by the special-interest spokespeople from the gun lobby.”
During the 2020 election process, the NRA was not among the top 1,000 political donors or among the top 250 in lobbying expenditures. By way of comparison, the education industry was 10th. Unlike the education establishment, whatever clout the NRA has is of a more legitimate kind — the kind that can’t be bought.
Switzerland is another country “awash in guns." But the Swiss have a gun-related homicide rate that is minuscule compared to ours. Switzerland has nearly 9 million citizens. Cook County, Illinois, has about 5 million citizens. In 2021, Switzerland had 14 gun-related homicides. Cook County had more than 1,000. By obsessing about “mass shootings” Krull is awash in progressive piffle, while refusing to address a much larger problem. (Of the 40,000 gun-related homicides in the U.S. this year (637) were mass shootings.)
Were progressives to admit the difference between America and Switzerland, regarding guns, is one of (culture), not caliber or proliferation, I would have some sympathy for their argument.
Kevin Williamson sums it up nicely: “The important variable does not seem to be guns. Americans shoot each other to death at a much higher rate than do citizens of most other countries, but they also stab each other to death, beat each other to death, burn each other to death, etc., much more frequently than do citizens of other countries. In fact, the number of murders committed by Americans armed with nothing more than their bare hands each year exceeds the number of murders committed by Americans with so-called assault rifles. The United States has unusually high rates of criminal violence across the board rather than just an unusually high rate of gun-related violence.
“My conclusion: The problem with America isn’t that it is full of guns — the problem with America is that it is full of Americans.”
— Reggie McConnell
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.