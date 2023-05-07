The front page headline in Wednesday’s paper regarding our southern border (“Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge”) doesn’t tell a full or accurate story. For the past three years, individuals and families seeking asylum in the United States — a fully-legal process, no matter how you enter the country — have been denied any ability even to put forth an asylum claim. These are individuals like you and me, families like yours and mine, who were just living their lives when all of the sudden couldn’t do that safely anymore. In countries like Haiti and Venezuela, this was because of government collapse. In regions like southern Mexico and Central America, many families have been targeted by cartels. People seeking asylum along the southern border have been kidnapped before or watched their loved ones kidnapped or killed.
Whether we are born here in the United States or in another country, most of us just want to build safe and meaningful lives for our families and ourselves. When a few power-hungry politicians seek to make newcomers the enemy, they can distract us from the real issues: that the ultra-wealthy are rigging the economy so that they win and the rest of us lose. They can sneak in tax cuts for themselves while cutting programs that benefit the rest of us. But when we come together across race and class, we can build a U.S. society — and a world — that works for all of us — Black or white, native-born or immigrant.
— Sr. Emily TeKolste, SP
Terre Haute
