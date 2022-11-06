If you have read any of my letters, you have guessed I will vote Democratic in November. I would like to tell my fellow Democrats as well as independents and moderate Republicans how important it is to not only vote but vote Democratic this time around. Why? OPEC! Why would they reduce oil production now right before the election? Because they want the current radical Republicans voted into power.
What is their end game? Many of the Republican office holders on both the state and national level still support Trump's biggest lie. The 2020 election was stolen from him. The Saudis want Trump back in office and the Republicans currently holding and running for office have only one item on their agenda, impeach President Biden. If they cannot get him removed from office that way, then the next best step is to see the economy get worse so they can put Trump back in office.
What would this accomplish? Trump does not believe in democracy. He would turn his head and let Putin take over all of Ukraine and move on to other Eastern European nations and the Saudis would get 100% access to the president of the United States. Trump and the North Korean leader could go back to writing each other love letters. Everyone at ISU remembers what the Saudis are capable of. Jamal Khashoggi was the journalist for the Washington Post who graduated from ISU and was murdered by the Saudis during the Trump administration, and we know which side Trump took.
The Republicans who supported Trump not only during his term in office but also since he was defeated should be made to pay for their poor judgement and cowardice. In the last two years they have been nothing but obstructionist and tried to make President Biden the scapegoat for all the problems they created in the previous years. Please vote and vote for the Democrats, not for moving back into the past with Trump and his idea of a Great America.
Don’t forget many of the things we are blaming Biden for are carry overs that during the the Trump years.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.