The new year is here, and it’s a great time for fresh starts. If you’re a tobacco user, the best thing you can do this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2023 can dramatically reduce your risk for life-threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.

Quit plans:

• Combine quit-smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident, and motivated to quit.

• Helping identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good.

• A trained quit coach at 1-800-Quit-Now can help with a quit plan.

SmokeFree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:

• Pick a quit date.

• Let loved ones know you are quitting.

• Remove reminders of smoking.

• Identify your reasons to quit smoking.

• Identify your smoking triggers.

• Develop coping strategies.

• Have places you can turn to for immediate help.

• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones.

Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. Make 2022 your best year yet by making the decision to quit.

— Brittney Brown

Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator

