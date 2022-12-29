The new year is here, and it’s a great time for fresh starts. If you’re a tobacco user, the best thing you can do this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2023 can dramatically reduce your risk for life-threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.
Quit plans:
• Combine quit-smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident, and motivated to quit.
• Helping identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good.
• A trained quit coach at 1-800-Quit-Now can help with a quit plan.
SmokeFree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date.
• Let loved ones know you are quitting.
• Remove reminders of smoking.
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking.
• Identify your smoking triggers.
• Develop coping strategies.
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help.
• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones.
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. Make 2022 your best year yet by making the decision to quit.
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.