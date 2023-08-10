Since the song "Try that in a small town" is still news, I went through the lyrics and was surprised to see how mediocre they were. After some more research and reading, I see that the video is the controversy.
Music is not a visual medium. The video does not have to be tied to the song's meaning. The lyrics are the meaning of the song.
i'm sure everyone knows Jason Aldean did not write this. Being a published lyricist, does anyone read the lyrics or do we rely on the video to tell us what it's about?
— Mike Travelstead
Terre Haute
