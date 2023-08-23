I have watched the local stories about carbon dioxide sequestration with mild interest.
In Texas and Louisiana the federal government is giving $1.2 billion for a similar project or projects supposedly for some green reason. But it looks like a plan to depopulate the planet by hiding the fuel for plants. The money can be paid to local politicians so the scammers can make their profits even if the companies go bankrupt. (This was seen often in the Obama administration with "solar" projects.) I do not know the reasons behind the local project.
What did catch my eye in the local stories was mention of Doug Martin, a popular councilman from Universal. I have known Mr. Martin for many years, worked with him some of the time, and enjoyed his very informative book, "Hoosier School Heist." He is a man we can all trust to give his researched opinions on this subject. Certainly, if the powers are looking for someone to bribe, Mr. Martin would give them credibility. I for one would not hold it against Mr. Martin if he took contributions amounting to a "Buythem" family or Mr. Robert L. Peters interest.
Good luck to all. I will read any article that includes "Doug Martin" in the heading.
— Ed Gluck
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.