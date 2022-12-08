This is in reference to the Reader Poll about potential GOP presidential candidates 2024 currently active on the Tribune-Star website:
First, to the Republican side of the aisle. Nikki Haley possesses substance, and executive experience as a once South Carolina governor. Given the party needs a woman on its presidential ticket, she would be an excellent choice for vice president.
Mike Pence lacks the magnetism to attract voters beyond his base supporters.
Donald Trump, although having performed well on a policy execution basis during the course of his presidency, is past history.
Neither Hutchinson or Cotton of Arkansas possesses the aura of a president.
Christie of New Jersey is too combative for the office.
Pompeo, Scott of N.C., and Youngkin of Virginia, granted are nice individuals, but lack the look associated with presidential muster.
DeSantis, as Florida's governor, displayed outstanding executive leadership in the aftermath of both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. As a lawyer and once naval officer,
the man is strong with a young family, and a media-savvy gorgeous wife. His education, business freedom, and open state policies during the pandemic were above reproach.
A resurgence of Camelot abounds in the air with this couple, harking back to the JFK-Jackie White House days of the early 1960s.
To the Democrats, Biden, even now, is cognitively incompetent for the office. Despite the media's covering for him, he will not run in 2024.
Buttigieg lacks standing to be even mentioned for the presidency. Booker of New Jersey, cheerleader for recent Supreme Court justice Brown-Jackson, is another hot-air talker, do-nothing type.
Bernie Sanders, the Manchurian candidate, given his 1970s honeymoon visits, contacts and interactions with those in the Kremlin, is nothing but a closet Marxist.
Elizabeth Warren, as a devout socialist, is far too extreme in her leftist policies and hatred of American banks, to be considered for a White House occupancy.
Kamala Harris is a proven woke joke; Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, please; AOC-LOL.
Abrams of Georgia's political obituary was posted by her second defeat for governor.
As shallow and dysfunctional as California's governor Newsom is known to be, the man has a presidential look. He will win the Democrat nomination.
In this context, it will be DeSantis v. Newsom in 2024 as the former will be elected the actual 46th president of the
United States.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
