When are people going to admit they are projecting their own racist thoughts over the new Jason Aldean song. Because of a video they see, what is portrayed in the video, they are the one's with the racist thoughts.
I have looked at the lyrics, which make no mention of skin color. Music is only a visual media because some businessmen smelled money. The meaning of a song is in the lyrics. Has anyone looked at them?
If you want to protest lyrics, why not protest some of the stupid and mindless lyrics in music today?
— Mike Travelstead
Terre Haute
