Regarding a recent editorial, Sens. Young and Braun are products of the national Republican Party. Indiana's embracing of Donald Trump reflects what I have believed for years. The local Republicans are pretty normal.
But as you go up the ladder through state and national, the normal seems to change to plutocratic until, at the top echelons, it's completely gone. All they understand is wealth. If you do not have it, you do not deserve anything. They no longer understand the "normal" of the hinterlands is not wealth-based. This confuses the "normal people" who believe in simplistic things. Normal people hold the value that money is not everything and it can never buy happiness. So, they must be fed lies to keep them in the fold. The repeal of the "Fairness Doctrine" by Ronald Reagan with an Executive Order enabled it. Until we stop the propaganda and outright lies told in the place of "The News," our nation will never be "normal" like the "normal" people in our midst.
The "normal" people still believe as they always have. What they do not understand is that a great deal of their favorite party does not. Sadly, this is true of all political parties. Consequently, independents number the largest group and are the most often abused. So, they do not vote or believe that the system works.
Daniel Patrick Moynihan captured this truth when he said, "... everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts."
— John Garner
Terre Haute
