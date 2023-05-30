Terre Haute’s tourism and event market is booming. With 2022 tourism hitting an all-time high, the community continues to attract. Terre Haute has a $30-million tourism industry. With this, the tagline and brand “See You In Terre Haute” continues to have new meaning.
The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, through TerreHaute.com and the See You In Terre Haute app, work with community organizations and citizens to best promote the array of events taking place at any given time. In fact, over 750 events have been submitted and utilized in just the start of this year and last year. Needless to say, our event market continues to grow. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is funded 100% by the Innkeepers tax for all overnight lodging in Vigo County. Therefore, these events are not a local burden to the taxpayers, but a huge component to our economic impact.
As TerreHaute.com and the app promote these events, much of the event promotion space now has an influx of one-off, unofficial promotion sites, in turn, creating confusion for visitors and citizens alike on which platforms are legitimized.
TerreHaute.com and the See You In Terre Haute app have a certified process of publishing events on the platform. This only helps elevate the user-experience by promoting events that engage visitors and citizens with quality-of-life experiences. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is our community’s representative on tourism and events. Therefore, these tools set in place for our visitors, citizens and business owners are the best event promotion tools in the community.
TerreHaute.com was founded in 1995 and was one of the first sites of its kind. In 2019, the community underwent an interactive branding process. See You In Terre Haute was born with the notion that this community welcomes visitors and we want to see you visiting this community. To date, our visitors have continued to grow with numbers reaching pre-COVID levels. Much of this is attributed to the hospitality of our business organizations and the interactions from organizations in submitting events to TerreHaute.com and the app.
As you continue lining your calendars with things to do this spring and summer, and as you plan your next event, I highly recommend you utilize the TerreHaute.com events calendar or app. This is the prime tool for experiences in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
— David Patterson
Executive Director
Terre Haute Convention
and Visitors Bureau
