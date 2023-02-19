As many are probably aware it is time for the Tribune-Star Readers' Choice awards for 2023.
This is always an interesting initiative with interesting outcomes. One never knows where a winner’s certificate will be displayed. Such was my recent experience at a local furniture store where I purchased a recliner.
As I stood at the counter, right in back of the person helping me was one of the certificates on display. Seeing that and then seeing the large two-page display in the paper about this year's awards search I was struck by something maybe some of us unconsciously take for granted. I know my little light went off in my head when I saw the certificate at Glidden’s. Our small (what once were called mom and pop) businesses.
In talking with the person from Glidden’s, I came to know this is, and has been, a locally owned and operated family business for four-plus decades. As I thought about this I began to look around at what other locally owned and operated small businesses I know of but simply have taken for granted. I thought of the small neighborhood garage where I have taken my vehicles for service for years. I thought of the small shoe store where I got my last pair of sneakers, and their kindness and goodwill in trying to help me obtain a pair of shoes they did not have in my size. I thought about the small café where I sometimes go for breakfast or lunch. An immigrant family who came here worked hard setting down roots and developing a successful business. I thought about my neighbor who at one time began and successfully operated a small business repair shop until he retired.
I know my list could go on, but my point is we have an abundance of fine people doing fine things in small businesses in our community. They are the life-blood of our community. We need to be thankful for and to them. And perhaps this “People's Choice Awards” is one way to do so. Besides the once-a-year-at-holiday-time “shop locally” slogan could be manifested into a mantra for daily use, to reach out and to be thankful for what we have.
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
