Larry Sweet wrote in Readers' Forum to say that the Second Amendment gives the people the right to the same advanced weaponry as the government.
That is not true. Private citizens are not allowed machine guns, tanks, RPGs, attack helicopters, nukes and other weapons. There is a line drawn. The debate is just where the line should be drawn.
So it is safe to say that the Second Amendment does not give us the right to bear any type of weaponry. So without using the Second Amendment, can anybody justify why private citizens should have unlimited access to assault rifles like the AR-15? Which was invented, by the way, for the military to kill as many people as quickly as possible?
— Bruce Sheets
